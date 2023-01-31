Virtual Fireside Chat via Paltalk Platform

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Dennis Calvert will appear on ClearThink IR Virtual Live on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 12 noon Eastern.

The ClearThink IR Virtual Live, powered by Paltalk, will be hosting a different CEO every Wednesday at 12 noon ET for a "fireside chat" followed by an engaging Q&A discussion, offering a great opportunity for potential investors to learn about a company's product or service offerings and strategic initiatives of an emerging growth micro-cap company.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

