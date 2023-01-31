Chemours in Europe: Helping to Build a More Sustainable Future

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Since our founding, Chemours has been committed to sustainable products and solutions. In 2018, we announced our sustainability goals, what we call our Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC), with ten ambitious goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), which we aim to accomplish by 2030. These goals are a blueprint for all Chemours' locations across the globe as we work to advance our sustainable portfolio, reduce our environmental impact, invest in our communities, ensure safety excellence in our workplaces, and foster an inclusive and diverse workforce.2fe3363e-2819-4ce2-baa8-1dee7570cc3f.jpg

We've come quite a way on some goals and still have a way to go on others. But our commitment is unwavering. For us, these goals represent a global business imperative and are a reflection of the culture, values, and ethics we embrace as an organization. They are also an extension of our core strategy to address the essential needs of society in a changing, environmentally conscious world that demands and expects more today and tomorrow. Pursuing these goals will also help us to better serve and lead the industries in which we operate, through sustainable solutions and responsible manufacturing.

As a global company of 6,400 employees serving customers worldwide, our worksites play an important role in advancing our CRC goals, including our manufacturing sites and offices in Europe. Our European footprint supports all facets of our business and is involved in exciting projects such as the Remove2Reclaim research initiative to advance plastic circularity, and sponsors a bee hive that shelters a swarm of 20,000 bees important to local agriculture. Our sites also manufacture products vital to the hydrogen economy, medical equipment and 5G data transmission, as well as for achieving the goals of the European Green Deal.

Learn more about the progress Chemours' worksites in Europe are making against our ambitious CRC goals by visiting our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Chemours Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Chemours Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/chemours-company
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Chemours Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736500/Chemours-in-Europe-Helping-to-Build-a-More-Sustainable-Future

img.ashx?id=736500

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.