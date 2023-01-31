NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Ralph Lauren Corporation ( NYSE:RL, Financial) introduces The Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Certified® Gold Cashmere Sweater, an iconic product made to be worn, loved and live on responsibly for generations to come. Available in Men's Purple Label and Women's Collection brands, the first-of-its-kind luxury sweater is the first of five iconic Ralph Lauren products ("icons") that the Company has committed to have C2C Certified® by 2025.

Woven from fine cashmere fibers, dyed in rich hues and featuring a transformed signature label cut from organic cotton, the C2C Certified® Gold Cashmere Sweater was analyzed through a multi-step certification process with the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, a non-profit that has set the global standard for products that are safe, circular and made responsibly. The C2C Certified® Gold crewneck sweater is set to replace the original icon, and the certification will be expanded to include additional cashmere styles.

"The kind of luxury we stand for at Ralph Lauren has always been about timelessness, authenticity and a life well-lived," said Katie Ioanilli, Chief Global Impact and Communications Officer. "Today more than ever, we believe true luxury encompasses not only a product's beauty and quality, but how it was made and how it will endure. That's why we've created the industry's first-ever Cradle to Cradle Certified® luxury cashmere product, with plans to deliver four more verified icons by 2025."

Developed as part of the Cradle to Cradle certification process, Ralph Lauren also launched today its Cashmere Recycling Program for 100% cashmere in partnership with Re-Verso™, a leading textile production company that bridges science and technology to create a circular economy manufacturing system for high-quality wool and cashmere. The program, initially available in North America and Europe, allows consumers to ship their 100% cashmere items - from any brand - to Re-Verso™ in Prato, Italy to be recycled.

The C2C Certified® Gold cashmere sweater will be highlighted in a multi-media consumer marketing campaign featuring models Andreea Diaconu and Simon Nessman, a real-life couple who have a personal commitment to preserving and protecting the environment. The campaign will be shared across Ralph Lauren social channels and RalphLauren.com, where consumers will find more information about the sweater, recycling program and the Company's efforts to support a circular economy.

For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to creating timeless products that never go out of style. The Company's approach to Global Citizenship & Sustainability, Timeless by Design, is anchored in this philosophy and ensures timelessness is embedded from inspiration through to products' every use and re-use across generations. As part of this, the Company has set a goal to implement circular principles into its design and development process by 2025. The Ralph Lauren Live On promise further builds on these commitments and the Company's existing circularity strategy by enabling its past and future products to live on responsibly by 2030.

