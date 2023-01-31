Voted One Of the Top 5 Most Innovative Organic Branded Products Of The Year In The Netherlands

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Organto Foods Inc. ( TSXV:OGO, Financial)(OTCQB:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of organic and non-GMO value-added fruit and vegetable products, today is honoured to announce that its I AM Organic branded banana has been voted as one of the Top 5 most innovative organic products of the year in the Netherlands. This honour reflects the brand's unique positioning as organic, fair, transparent and sustainable, supported by Organto's proprietary digital passport technology, addressing consumer demand for easy to access product information. This honour acknowledges the innovative work completed to date to digitize the journey of organic bananas from seed to fork with five priorities: certified organic, unique taste profile, carbon neutral footprint, sustainability and transparency.

Organto participated in the "Organic Product of the Year 2023" (Bio Product van het Jaar) selection process which is organized and administered by both BioNederland* and FoodPersonality. BioNederland is the Association of Organic Producers and Trade and FoodPersonality is a platform for retail procurement managers in the food industry. In order to qualify, Organto's I AM Organic organic banana product had to have been introduced to the market after January 1, 2022, or launched in 2023, and had not previously participated in the selection process. Participation in the selection process is restricted to companies with an approved organic certification. Nearly 14,000 votes were cast and placed I AM Organic in the top 5.

"After dedicating significant time and resources to the technical innovation and digitization of this product, we are very honoured to have placed in the Top 5 in the Organic Product of the Year selection process. Our marketing team is thrilled with our results, and we believe this exposure will further increase our visibility with European retailers.", commented Elke Schroevers, Director of Marketing Organto Europe BV. "The timing of this result couldn't have come at a better time. We recently announced the acquisition of The New Fruit Group (see Jan 3 news release), a business with extensive supply relationships in organic bananas. We are more than prepared on the supply and logistics side to expand our organic banana category as new retail listings are realized." added Rients Van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc., and CEO of Organto Europe BV. "We believe we've got a story to tell. Our "I AM Organic" bananas are not only delicious and healthy, but they are also certified organic, 100% transparent via our unique digital passport, carbon neutral, and fair to people."

*Organto is a member of BioNederland, the Association of Organic Producers and Trade. BioNederland believes that organics should be the standard for sustainable, transparent, and fair food supply chains for a healthy future for people, animals, plants, and the planet. BioNederland is working towards achieving that goal by connecting, supporting, inspiring, and stimulating organic processors and trade by collaborating with supply chain partners and stakeholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's top 5 finish in the Bio Product van het Jaar; Organto's belief that the top 5 finish could provide marketing exposure to new European retailers which could result in new product listings; Organto's belief that with the recently announced acquisition of the New Fruit Group it is well-positioned to supply new retail customers with organic bananas; management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

