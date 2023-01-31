The Co-Branded Retail Experience Gives Fans Access to In-Store Exclusives Tied to the Icon's Passions for Music, Entertainment and Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / As Funko's (FNKO) agency-of-record, 42West/BHI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), led the public relations efforts for the pop culture company's first co-branded retail experience with legendary multi-hyphenate Snoop Dogg. The storefront, which features products that spotlight many of Snoop's unforgettable career moments, includes Pop! and GOLD collectibles as well as Loungefly's fan-forward fashion accessories across sports, music, anime, movies, television and more.

Across the street from the SoFi Stadium and next to Snoop Dogg's flagship clothing retail store, visitors can capture photo-worthy moments with a massive Snoop mural and see life-sized Pop! figures inspired by the icon. Fans can also expect a number of other exclusive in-store products with a signature Funko x Tha Dogg House sticker.

42West/BHI has an award-winning pedigree handling publicity campaigns for global brands, video games, entertainment content and creators, including Funko, Warner Bros. Games, HBO, Mattel Television, Netflix, NC Soft, and DC, among others.

About 42West

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and BHI, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products, esports, Web3/tech practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

