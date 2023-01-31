The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FATE) securities between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fate investors have until March 22, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On January 5, 2023, after the market closed, Fate announced that it had terminated its collaboration and option agreement for cell-based cancer immunotherapies with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, and that all collaboration activities would be wound down in the first quarter of 2023.

On this news, Fate’s stock price fell $6.76, or 61.5%, to close at $4.24 per share on January 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Janssen Collaboration Agreement was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors; (2) accordingly, certain the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; (3) as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement’s on Fate’s long-term clinical and commercial profitability; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Fate securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 22, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Fate securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

