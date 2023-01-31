TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today unveiled the Check Point Cyber Center, an educational hub exploring the history and future of cyber security. Located at Check Point’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Cyber Center includes videos and exhibits on the role of cybersecurity in keeping us all safe in addition to explaining how and why cyber attacks happen.



“We are reaching out to all parts of society, inviting them to learn more about cyber security and making the world a safer place,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO, Check Point Software Technologies. “It has been our journey for 30 years, a calling which is becoming more crucial year after year. While ensuring we provide the best security, we also want to invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs and enable cyber security knowledge accessible to all.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by elected officials who praised the security center as an impactful initiative to raise awareness about the importance of cyber security and the role that individuals can play in preventing cyber threats.

“Thank you, men and women of Check Point, for playing such a crucial role in protecting the world and keeping it safe,” said Mr. Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel. “There aren’t many companies which served as a real greenhouse for innovation and excellence, overcoming challenges and past obstacles, like Check Point has over the years. Your contribution to the tech industry is unmatched.”

The need for awareness of prevention-based cybersecurity has never been greater. In 2022, global cyberattacks increased by 38% compared to 2021, with an average of 1,168 weekly attacks per organization globally. Healthcare and education were two of the most attacked sectors, with many hospitals and schools being forced to temporarily pause operations. By educating the public on cybersecurity essentials, Check Point aims to raise awareness of cybersecurity best practices and cyber hygiene.

In addition to providing practical tips for preventing cyber attacks, the Cyber Center also covers the history of cybersecurity since its inception. The exhibits and videos explore the evolution of cyber threats and the innovations in technology that have helped to combat them. The center also highlights the contributions of Check Point's founders, Gil Shwed and Marius Nacht, who are widely recognized as pioneers in the field of cybersecurity. Their vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the industry and making Check Point a global leader in providing cybersecurity solutions.

The Cyber Center is free to attend and serves as an educational tool for students considering careers in the technology industry. With an estimated 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs worldwide, it’s vital the industry builds and supports the talent pipeline.

Learn more: https://cybercenter.checkpoint.com/en/

