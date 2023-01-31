Funko's Latest Pops! With Purpose Line Highlights Los Angeles-Based Icons Venus Williams And Eazy E

1 hours ago
%3Cb%3EFunko%3C%2Fb%3E, Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, in collaboration with Color Compton, has released two limited-edition Pops! With Purpose items featuring two Los Angeles-based icons, Venus Williams and Eazy E. As part of its philanthropic initiative, Funko will donate $10 to Color Compton for every Pop! sold from this collection.

Available today for pre-sale exclusively on Funko.com, this Pops! With Purpose collection will benefit Color Compton, an organization that strives to empower all students in the Compton community by sharing the histories of people of color and introducing art as a form of communication. Participating students gain leadership skills and play a critical role in community activism.

“Our organization seeks to engage students through exposure to arts and history,” said Abigail Lopez-Byrd, Founder & Executive Director of Color Compton. “Creating these learning opportunities is vital to our community and we are grateful for Funko’s support in uplifting our work.”

Part of the Funko Cares Program, an initiative that gives back to the community through monetary and product donations, Pops! With Purpose launched in 2021. Since then, Funko has partnered with ​​Make-A-Wish®, It Gets Better Project, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Operation Homefront and more.

“The Funko Cares program continues to be the cornerstone of Funko’s commitment to giving back,” said Brian Mariotti, CEO and Director of Funko. “We are proud to partner with Color Compton and support their work of connecting students to their community through history and the arts.”

The pre-sale links for the Color Compton Pops! With Purpose collection can be found below:

To find out about the latest Funko Pops! With Purpose initiatives, follow Funko on Instagram and Twitter at @OriginalFunko.

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Ffunko.com%2F, and follow us on Twitter (%40OriginalFunko) and Instagram (%40OriginalFunko). Loungefly™ and Stitch Shoppe™ are registered trademarks of Funko, LLC.

ABOUT COLOR COMPTON

An organization geared towards working with the youth to build community relationships among people of color while exploring identity, and creating art. Grounded on history, students will be introduced to concepts and history to engage in dialogue and use art mediums to develop their own narratives through collective engagement. All students will be able to gain leadership skills and play a critical role in community activism.

