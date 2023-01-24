CAPRIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $64.00Mil. The top holdings were SHM(23.13%), ITM(21.31%), and MUB(17.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPRIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAPRIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 44,064 shares. The trade had a 6.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/24/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.8986 per share and a market cap of $33.14Bil. The stock has returned -4.00% over the past year.

CAPRIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:SHM by 92,135 shares. The trade had a 6.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.49.

On 01/24/2023, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.59 per share and a market cap of $4.77Bil. The stock has returned -1.36% over the past year.

During the quarter, CAPRIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV bought 75,761 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 104,064. The trade had a 5.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.785 per share and a market cap of $25.55Bil. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

CAPRIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV reduced their investment in BATS:ITM by 90,291 shares. The trade had a 5.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.6.

On 01/24/2023, VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF traded for a price of $46.63 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned -5.44% over the past year.

During the quarter, CAPRIN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV bought 70,331 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 70,407. The trade had a 5.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.35.

On 01/24/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.72 per share and a market cap of $2.64Bil. The stock has returned 0.60% over the past year.

