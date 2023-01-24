Mascoma Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 626 stocks valued at a total of $315.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(11.43%), JPST(10.04%), and IUSG(6.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought 59,106 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 91,098. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.121 per share and a market cap of $86.76Bil. The stock has returned -8.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought 40,606 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 146,552. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.52.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $123.33 per share and a market cap of $23.32Bil. The stock has returned 4.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BOND by 49,909 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.69.

On 01/24/2023, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.7 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -10.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought 9,598 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 93,784. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $402.2878 per share and a market cap of $302.14Bil. The stock has returned -7.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought 73,140 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 631,011. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/24/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.33 per share and a market cap of $24.30Bil. The stock has returned 1.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

