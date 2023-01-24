Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 739 stocks valued at a total of $260.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(25.06%), RSP(4.23%), and MSFT(2.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. bought 22,858 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 25,990. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/24/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.8986 per share and a market cap of $33.14Bil. The stock has returned -4.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. bought 8,717 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 77,840. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.35.

On 01/24/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $149.11 per share and a market cap of $35.38Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:USB by 21,762 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.8.

On 01/24/2023, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $47.215 per share and a market cap of $72.25Bil. The stock has returned -13.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 9,328 shares in ARCA:HYG, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.11 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.13 per share and a market cap of $18.29Bil. The stock has returned -6.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 1,035 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/24/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $400.18 per share and a market cap of $373.90Bil. The stock has returned -7.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

