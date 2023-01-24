Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $198.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(10.14%), IEMG(9.43%), and SCZ(7.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. bought 55,315 shares of ARCA:SCHE for a total holding of 318,672. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.86.

On 01/24/2023, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $26.13 per share and a market cap of $9.19Bil. The stock has returned -9.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. bought 14,211 shares of ARCA:SCHV for a total holding of 103,907. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.62.

On 01/24/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $67.94499999999999 per share and a market cap of $10.21Bil. The stock has returned -1.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

During the quarter, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. bought 11,013 shares of NAS:SCZ for a total holding of 266,607. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.68.

On 01/24/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $60.99 per share and a market cap of $11.62Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

During the quarter, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. bought 10,627 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 56,057. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 01/24/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.7462 per share and a market cap of $14.64Bil. The stock has returned -16.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a price-book ratio of 6.73.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 11,598 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $51.53 per share and a market cap of $72.69Bil. The stock has returned -10.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

