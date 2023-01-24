Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 573 stocks valued at a total of $14.64Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.71%), SPY(4.54%), and UNH(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich reduced their investment in NAS:META by 1,373,693 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 01/24/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $143.93 per share and a market cap of $377.41Bil. The stock has returned -53.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich bought 193,716 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 220,215. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $501.4.

On 01/24/2023, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $584.01 per share and a market cap of $244.05Bil. The stock has returned 11.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-book ratio of 10.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.09 and a price-sales ratio of 7.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich bought 235,609 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 848,106. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $304.63.

On 01/24/2023, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $316.35 per share and a market cap of $322.42Bil. The stock has returned -11.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-book ratio of 249.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich bought 1,442,063 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 2,030,730. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.94.

On 01/24/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $44.47 per share and a market cap of $249.62Bil. The stock has returned -10.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich bought 137,467 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 980,804. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 01/24/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $487.89 per share and a market cap of $455.86Bil. The stock has returned 6.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-book ratio of 5.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

