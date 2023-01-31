NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business TV show, New to The Street, announces signing a 12-part contract on filming and broadcasting tailored interviews about Doc.com's corporate fundamentals.



New to The Street's TV anchors interview Doc.com's management team members who will talk about the Company's unique telemedicine video healthcare services while incorporating a blockchain for efficiency and data management.

Each show will air on New to The Street's syndicated televised outlets, Newsmax TV and Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program. New to The Street TV's social media team will share media content with the expectation to support the interview series and create a platform to educate televised viewers and others about the Company. The interviews will stream on New to The Street's website, www.newtothestreet.com .

Charles Nader, CEO/ Founder, Doc.com states, “I’m very excited to be talking to the world about our new innovative business model pivot and how we’re using blockchain for transparency. Our mission to provide free basic healthcare hasn’t changed but our method has and it better than ever due to what we’ve learned along the way.”

Tonight on the Fox Business Network , New to The Street airs its interview with Charles Nader, CEO at Doc.com, who meets with TV Host Jane King at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Charles explains that the Company's mission in providing free, no-cost basic healthcare services to patients seeking doctors, psychologists, and veterinarians. After years of R&D and medical service consultations, Charles was able to develop the blockchain telemedicine platform that can be universally accessible throughout the world. Currently, Doc.com helps and aids the lives of people in over 20 countries. With 24-hour access, a patient can press a button and immediately receive health consultations. The Company's business model generates revenues from its prescription sales, over-the-counter products, medical billing services, and ads. Doc.com charges a small fee for its telemedicine platform if a patient has insurance coverage. Charles explains how the Company uses blockchain tags for every action made by and for a patient's care, enabling real-time information and data tracking. The transparencies available through the blockchain platform provide a comprehensive and verifiable health services record that can reduce costs and redundancies and provides better health care management. Charles informed viewers that the Company is rolling out a new marketplace and ad platform. Since the blockchain verifies all patient engagements and sales, investors and others can validate the Company's business matrixes. Charles is looking to take the Company public, working with investment professionals on the best IPO strategy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Doc.com - http://www.doc.com .

Vince Caruso, Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited to have Doc.com on the show for a 12- part media series. The storyline is excellent, and our televised syndicated audiences can learn and understand how a telemedicine platform can help people worldwide and utilize a blockchain to keep track of a patient's health needs and services. During the next 12 months, New to The Street's dedicated professional media staff looks forward to producing and distributing the corporate ongoings at Doc.com."

New to The Street's future interviews with the management at Doc.com will be on Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV ; show dates and times "To Be Announced."

Also airing on tonight's New to The Street are interviews with the following individuals and their Companies:

- Neuroacoustic Software - NuCalm's® interview with Jim Poole, President/CEO.

- Quantum Computing- Quantum Computing, Inc.'s ( QUBT) ($QUBT) interviews with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO/Chairman, and Hunter Gaylor, Co-host, New to The Street.

- "Sekur Privacy & Secure Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

About Doc.com :

Doc.com solves an equity problem in the healthcare industry. The Company's goal is to impact millions of lives through its on-demand services, offering medical and psychological care with the highest standards of quality and professionalism at no monetary cost to the user. Doc.com utilizes Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence technology to provide best-in-class patient service. Unlike other telehealth companies, Doc.com has physicians on staff and in-office, ready to take patient calls. They are the market's most efficient and cost-effective telehealth solution - http://www.doc.com .

About Nucalm®:

NuCalm® the world's only patented neuroscience technology with clinical results to resolve stress – without drugs. NuCalm induces parasympathetic nervous system dominance and suspends the body in a state of restoration and recovery. It consists of a simple-to-use three-part system, NuCalm biosignal processing disc, NuCalm's patented neuroacoustic software and NuCalm eye mask. NuCalm has been a leader in health technology by providing access to an all-natural, safe, reliable, and easy to use platform that allows users to change their mental state on demand, from the deepest moments of sleep to the highest feelings of focused intensity. The NuCalm neuroacoustic software presents varying frequencies, embedded within instrumental music and soundscapes, in a nonlinear and binaural fashion to the brain to create auditory evoked potentials in the alpha (~8-12Hz) or theta (~4-8Hz) brain wave range and sustain them over a long period. NuCalm's patented software oscillates brain wave function between deep relaxation and recovery and guides the brain to alpha and theta zones, the point of deep relaxation and recovery - https://nucalm.com/ .

About Quantum Computing, Inc. ( QUBT) ($QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc. (QCI) ( QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The combination of QCI's flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst , with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1 , provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI's expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies, from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

