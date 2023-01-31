Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that GVTC+Communications (GVTC) is exciting subscribers with Calix+Revenue+EDGE%26trade%3B managed services. In November 2022, GVTC launched Arlo+Secure fully managed connected cameras—delivered as Arlo from GVTC+connectHome%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E—to expand on its existing home security offering. Arlo Secure, one of 11 managed services in a growing portfolio from Calix, enables broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size to offer peace of mind to their subscribers. It is integrated with the Revenue EDGE platform and pairs with full go-to-market support. GVTC leadership chose to launch Arlo Secure to support their mission to “advance broadband and beyond” by offering products that delight their subscribers and deliver value to their communities. GVTC engaged Calix+Customer+Success+Services (Customer Success) to streamline their launch efforts and increase time to market. In the first week of offering Arlo Secure, GVTC exceeded launch signup goals by 200 percent and continues to sign on subscribers every week since launch.

GVTC launched its Premium WiFi offering with Calix+GigaSpire%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+BLAST systems and Calix+Support+Cloud (Support Cloud) in September 2019. Less than a year later, they improved member loyalty by 25 percent and their customer satisfaction (CSAT) rating by 18 percent. Since then, the GVTC team has adopted the full Revenue EDGE platform—including the personalized Calix+Command%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E mobile app, Calix Cloud®, and managed services. In 2020, GVTC launched Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, fully managed home network security, to all subscribers. Today they block approximately 150,000 monthly digital threats, which subscribers can track on their GVTC WiFi app, built on CommandIQ, regularly proving value.

GVTC ensured a successful Arlo Secure launch—and excited their subscribers—by:

Aligning internally with help from the industry’s largest customer success organization. GVTC worked with Customer Success to deploy SmartStart+for+Managed+Services to ensure launch success. Calix customer success managers (CSMs) worked with the GVTC team to collaborate on all aspects of their strategic, marketing, and go-to-market plans. Together they deployed, launched, and ramped Arlo Secure quickly and easily—driving immediate value for their subscribers. After adding this support from Calix, they launched in a matter of weeks.

Engaging households that need connected cameras and delivering tailored outreach. Because GVTC uses Revenue EDGE, they can access data and analytics from Calix+Marketing+Cloud and Support Cloud. This enabled them to more easily identify which subscribers in their area would benefit from the Arlo Secure managed service. Additionally, beautifully designed marketing materials in the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) enable BSPs like GVTC to launch faster. Part of the Calix+Market+Activation+Program, the agency-quality materials in the ECB can be customized with the BSP's brand.

Simplifying the signup and installation process with subscriber-centric best practices. Delivering an exceptional subscriber experience is front and center for GVTC. The GVTC team worked with their CSM and a Calix cross-functional team to ensure the signup and installation process was a great experience, even before a camera was turned on. Through a Calix+Revenue+EDGE+Enablement+Workshop, they delivered hands-on technical training, demonstrations, and best practices. A key differentiator for GVTC is their ability to offer white glove installation by licensed technicians to ensure the process is worry-free and customized for each subscriber.

“Since 1951, GVTC has prioritized democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies that improve life in South Central Texas communities,” said Ritchie Sorrells, president and chief executive officer at GVTC. “While that once meant providing telephone service, today it is delivering reliable and secure Wi-Fi, parental controls, home security, and other critical services. Our longstanding partnership with Calix is critical as we continue to build new subscriber experiences that our communities need. Plus, the collaboration with Customer Success accelerates the time to launch managed services, helping us build excitement among subscribers and ensuring our success.”

In response to subscribers’ excitement, GVTC is accelerating the next step to bring Arlo Secure to more subscribers. They will soon supply field technicians with cameras on their trucks so they can proactively identify and turn up new subscribers on the spot.

“Innovative BSPs like GVTC prove that launching new managed services can be simple, fast, and wildly successful with the right support and collaboration,” said Matt Collins, chief commercial operations officer at Calix. “The GVTC team understands that continually introducing innovative new services is critical to meeting their objectives. By engaging with Customer Success and SmartStart for Managed Services, GVTC showcases a repeatable formula to successfully launch managed services that bring lasting value to their communities. We look forward to supporting GVTC in their success as we continue our 16-year partnership for many more decades.”

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

