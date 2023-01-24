Versapay Recognized in Q1 2023 Report on the AR Automation Landscape

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Versapay, the Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR) company, is pleased to announce it has been included in the Forrester report, The AR Invoice Automation Landscape, Q1 2023.

The landscape overview helps finance and payment professionals understand the measurable business value that accounts receivable (AR) invoice automation software delivers and recognizes Versapay as one of fourteen notable vendors in the AR automation industry.

The report states: "Accounts receivable, including invoice issuing and payment processing, is one of the core processes in a company's financial operations. The rising adoption of e-invoices has spurred more firms to acquire AR automation software to support customer demand and respond to digital transformation."

Cloud-based integrated solutions are gaining traction amid a growing focus to streamline disconnected systems, and the lack of digital payment options has become a primary challenge, according to the market dynamics summary in the report.

Versapay is listed in the AR Invoice Automation Landscape with an industry focus on primary production, professional services, and wholesale. Versapay's self-reported go-to-market focus includes all core use cases listed in the report as well as invoice status tracking and payment notice management.

"Now more than ever during economic uncertainty, the efficiency and accelerated cash flow that collaborative AR offers is crucial for business success," said Nancy Sansom, Chief Commercial Officer of Versapay. "And as one of the market's only fully-integrated, cloud-based solutions and a leader in B2B payments, we're proud to be included in Forrester's landscape overview on AR invoice automation software."

To view a copy of the Forrester AR Invoice Automation Landscape, Q1 2023 overview and learn more about the AR automation field visit: https://www.forrester.com/report/the-ar-invoice-automation-landscape-q1-2023/RES178738 (report available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase)

For more information about Versapay and its collaborative AR solutions please visit: https://www.versapay.com/

About Versapay
Versapay is the collaborative accounts receivable (AR) company. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay is based in Toronto with offices in Atlanta, London, Amsterdam, and Miami. With 8,000+ clients and 900,000+ buyers engaged, Versapay handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay.

