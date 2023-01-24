NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP/MI recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $1.01Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.74%), BRK.B(4.39%), and LNG(3.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP/MI’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP/MI bought 135,989 shares of NYSE:CTLT for a total holding of 260,061. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.36.

On 01/24/2023, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $50.125 per share and a market cap of $9.02Bil. The stock has returned -51.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP/MI reduced their investment in ARCA:FLTB by 119,714 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.56.

On 01/24/2023, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.61 per share and a market cap of $294.09Mil. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 371,628-share investment in NAS:LYFT. Previously, the stock had a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.06 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Lyft Inc traded for a price of $15.565 per share and a market cap of $5.62Bil. The stock has returned -57.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lyft Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP/MI bought 95,466 shares of NAS:COHR for a total holding of 415,691. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.78.

On 01/24/2023, Coherent Corp traded for a price of $44.44 per share and a market cap of $6.16Bil. The stock has returned -30.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coherent Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 113.95, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP/MI reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 31,603 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 01/24/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $106.47 per share and a market cap of $194.16Bil. The stock has returned -22.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

