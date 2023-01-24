OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 204 stocks valued at a total of $1.27Bil. The top holdings were VEU(7.03%), AAPL(3.06%), and VWO(2.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 386,775 shares of NAS:ACWX for a total holding of 396,195. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.58.

On 01/24/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $49.63 per share and a market cap of $4.54Bil. The stock has returned -5.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

During the quarter, OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 35,751 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 48,008. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/24/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $400.59 per share and a market cap of $374.29Bil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:UUP by 367,532 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.91.

On 01/24/2023, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $27.45 per share and a market cap of $1.52Bil. The stock has returned 7.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:TAIL by 602,632 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.63.

On 01/24/2023, Cambria Tail Risk ETF traded for a price of $15.055 per share and a market cap of $233.35Mil. The stock has returned -15.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

The guru established a new position worth 391,039 shares in ARCA:USDU, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.95 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund traded for a price of $25.695 per share and a market cap of $336.60Mil. The stock has returned 5.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

