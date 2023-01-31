Barclays appoints new co-heads of Investment Banking

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Barclays today announces that Taylor Wright and Cathal Deasy have been appointed Co-Heads of Investment Banking, effective 27 March and subject to regulatory approvals. In their new roles, Mr. Wright and Mr. Deasy will jointly manage the business across coverage and product groups and will be tasked with deepening client relationships and dealmaking efforts around the world. They will report to Paul Compton, Global Head of Barclays’ Corporate & Investment Bank and President, Barclays Bank Plc, and will join the CIB Management Team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005998/en/

CD_TW_images.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

“In their expanded and new roles, Taylor and Cathal will make a formidable team as we continue to progress building a resilient and diversified Corporate and Investment Banking franchise,” commented Paul Compton. “Our strategy is fundamentally grounded in delivery for clients, and their leadership will best prepare Barclays for the coming decade of investment banking.”

Mr. Wright joined Barclays in 2019 as Co-Head of Americas Equity Capital Markets. He was appointed Global Co-Head of Capital Markets in July 2021, with shared oversight of and responsibility for the Leveraged Finance, Investment Grade Debt, Securitized Products, and Risk Solutions, Equity and Equity-linked businesses. Mr. Wright previously worked at Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Deasy was most recently Global Co-Head of M&A, and EMEA Co-Head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets, at Credit Suisse. During his tenure, he oversaw significant re-focusing and growth within M&A, particularly in Europe, where he was instrumental in leading some of the investment bank’s most important relationships. Prior to this, Mr. Deasy worked at Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230124005998r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005998/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.