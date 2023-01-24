Hendershot Investments Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 143 stocks valued at a total of $593.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(12.73%), AAPL(5.22%), and JNJ(4.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hendershot Investments Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:GD by 17,135 shares. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.94.

On 01/24/2023, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $234.07 per share and a market cap of $64.26Bil. The stock has returned 15.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-book ratio of 3.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:WAL by 52,051 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.77.

On 01/24/2023, Western Alliance Bancorp traded for a price of $67.11 per share and a market cap of $7.31Bil. The stock has returned -38.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Alliance Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought 11,545 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 54,981. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/24/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.3 per share and a market cap of $1,806.22Bil. The stock has returned -17.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-book ratio of 10.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 8.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought 1,287 shares of NAS:BKNG for a total holding of 5,257. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1898.11.

On 01/24/2023, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2407.52 per share and a market cap of $93.39Bil. The stock has returned 2.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-book ratio of 25.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.31 and a price-sales ratio of 6.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:META by 14,461 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 01/24/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $143.725 per share and a market cap of $376.88Bil. The stock has returned -53.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

