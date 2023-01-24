ROCKLAND TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2036 WASHINGTON STREET HANOVER, MA 02339

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 293 stocks valued at a total of $1.57Bil. The top holdings were GLD(4.28%), IVOV(3.73%), and MSFT(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROCKLAND TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

ROCKLAND TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:FMHI by 192,987 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.66.

On 01/24/2023, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF traded for a price of $47.6994 per share and a market cap of $326.64Mil. The stock has returned -10.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ROCKLAND TRUST CO bought 85,039 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 144,371. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $88.26000000000001 per share and a market cap of $35.45Bil. The stock has returned -13.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

ROCKLAND TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:ORLY by 8,328 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $806.52.

On 01/24/2023, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $792.62 per share and a market cap of $49.60Bil. The stock has returned 20.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 86,103 shares in ARCA:IXP, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.87 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Global Comm Services ETF traded for a price of $61.51 per share and a market cap of $236.82Mil. The stock has returned -19.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

The guru established a new position worth 95,352 shares in BATS:EFV, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.02 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $49.35 per share and a market cap of $16.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

