RCP Advisors Announces Partner and Senior-Level Promotions

53 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful year in 2022, RCP Advisors (“RCP”) is pleased to announce two partner-level and several senior-level promotions.

Michael Rice, responsible for overseeing fundraising and business development, has been promoted to Partner; Jon Soffer, co-portfolio manager of RCP’s co-investments funds, has been promoted to Partner; Peter Jasaitis, responsible for investment analysis and selection, has been promoted to Principal; Andrew Ogletree, responsible for legal and compliance affairs, has been promoted to Principal; Julie Douglass, responsible for internal accounting and financial reporting, has been promoted to Manager; and Alex Williams, responsible for supporting fundraising and business development, has been promoted to Vice President.

“We are excited to announce these promotions, which recognize years of achievement and which augment our leadership talent across all of RCP’s main functional areas,” said Charlie Huebner, Managing Partner at RCP Advisors. “As RCP grows, we are committed to enhancing the capabilities and quality of our team to better serve our investors.”

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors is a private equity investment firm that provides access to lower middle market private equity fund managers through funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as provides advisory and research services. With over $12.6 billion in committed capital and 55 full-time professionals as of January 24, 2022, RCP believes that it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on the lower middle market segment of the North American private equity market.

Media Contact:
Chris Bradley
Director, Marketing and Communications
RCP Advisors
353 N. Clark Street, Suite 3500
Chicago, IL 60654
312.229.4149
[email protected]
www.rcpadvisors.com
