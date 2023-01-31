BrandShield Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Digital Risk Protection Services

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BrandShield (LSE: BRSD), a cybersecurity company specializing in monitoring, detecting, and removing online threats, today announced its recognition as a Leader in Frost+%26amp%3B+Sullivan’s Radar for Digital Risk Protection Services.

BrandShield’s proprietary, AI/ML-powered platform enables brands to monitor, detect and remove phishing attacks and brand and executive impersonations. The company’s in-depth brand protection capabilities also assist in paid ad monitoring, along with the takedown of trademark and counterfeit infringements.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in the digital risk protection space,” said BrandShield Founder and CEO, Yoav Keren. “Our proprietary, AI-powered solutions have proven threat identification and takedown capabilities, which have become essential in protecting brand reputation amid the growing sophistication of cybercriminals and the increasing threat of online attacks.”

As part of its recognition, BrandShield was named among the top three companies in the digital risk protection space, ranking third in innovation and fourth in market growth. The company continues to experience steady growth as it expands its market share and global footprint and branches into new verticals, including gaming and blockchain.

“Brand protection is no longer just a cybersecurity issue,” according to Frost & Sullivan. “Brandshield’s intuitive user interface (UI) enables legal, marketing, and cybersecurity teams to collaborate more efficiently and mitigate brand impersonation attempts on all forefronts.”

This recognition comes on the heels of a landmark year for BrandShield, which included a strategic partnership with The+Sandbox in addition to a fundraise aimed at maintaining the company’s growth and driving profitability. 2022 also marked the release of BrandShield’s NFT ShieldTM, the industry’s first cybersecurity product to bring real-time intelligence and enforcement capabilities to combat digital asset fraud across major NFT marketplaces.

For more information on BrandShield, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brandshield.com.

About BrandShield

BrandShield is a leading cybersecurity company founded in Israel by cybersecurity experts that protect the world’s largest brands and consumers from phishing attacks, online fraud, impersonation, counterfeits and other online threats posed by dangerous cybercriminals. Through its AI/ML platform, BrandShield identifies, tracks, and eliminates online threats for global brands and organizations, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Levi’s, New Balance, Swisscom, and the Pharmaceutical Security Institute. BrandShield is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM under the ticker symbol BRSD. In 2022, BrandShield was named a Leader in the Frost & Sullivan Digital Risk Protection Services Frost Radar Report.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230124005916r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005916/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.