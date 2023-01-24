ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 176 stocks valued at a total of $1.77Bil. The top holdings were KO(4.62%), AVGO(3.09%), and ELV(3.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:IFF by 63,122 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.31.

On 01/24/2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $111.275 per share and a market cap of $28.37Bil. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4402.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 139,584 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 01/24/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $39.92 per share and a market cap of $167.66Bil. The stock has returned -19.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 31,925 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.92.

On 01/24/2023, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $154.23 per share and a market cap of $43.93Bil. The stock has returned -18.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NAS:SSNC by 74,898 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.68.

On 01/24/2023, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $57.69 per share and a market cap of $14.53Bil. The stock has returned -25.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:EAF by 716,678 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.86.

On 01/24/2023, GrafTech International Ltd traded for a price of $5.905 per share and a market cap of $1.52Bil. The stock has returned -44.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GrafTech International Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-book ratio of 5.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

