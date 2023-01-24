Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

599 LEXINGTON AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were PGNY(15.08%), IBN(14.05%), and HTHT(13.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,192 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 231,615. The trade had a 6.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.01000000000001.

On 01/24/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $74.09 per share and a market cap of $119.46Bil. The stock has returned -36.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 189,219 shares in NYSE:DV, giving the stock a 3.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.05 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc traded for a price of $25.08 per share and a market cap of $4.14Bil. The stock has returned 1.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 78.38, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.12.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:XMTR by 65,596 shares. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.69.

On 01/24/2023, Xometry Inc traded for a price of $31.1005 per share and a market cap of $1.48Bil. The stock has returned -40.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xometry Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:FIVE by 25,602 shares. The trade had a 3.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $157.26.

On 01/24/2023, Five Below Inc traded for a price of $191.78 per share and a market cap of $10.65Bil. The stock has returned 12.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five Below Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-book ratio of 8.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:RACE by 17,500 shares. The trade had a 2.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.1.

On 01/24/2023, Ferrari NV traded for a price of $242.95 per share and a market cap of $44.29Bil. The stock has returned 5.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferrari NV has a price-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-book ratio of 16.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.64 and a price-sales ratio of 8.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.