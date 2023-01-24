Fragasso Group Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $862.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(14.95%), SCHM(7.20%), and VOO(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fragasso Group Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Fragasso Group Inc. bought 345,628 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 350,781. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.53.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $46.45 per share and a market cap of $21.01Bil. The stock has returned -8.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

During the quarter, Fragasso Group Inc. bought 271,919 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 312,669. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 01/24/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.1301 per share and a market cap of $18.71Bil. The stock has returned 1.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

During the quarter, Fragasso Group Inc. bought 138,938 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 144,205. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/24/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.94 per share and a market cap of $33.15Bil. The stock has returned -3.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Fragasso Group Inc. bought 126,208 shares of NYSE:BOND for a total holding of 347,206. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.69.

On 01/24/2023, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.78 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -10.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 384,777 shares in BATS:SHYD, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.91 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $22.472 per share and a market cap of $431.46Mil. The stock has returned -6.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

