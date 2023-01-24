Fulcrum Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1111 THIRD AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $346.00Mil. The top holdings were VO(8.41%), MSFT(6.56%), and AAPL(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fulcrum Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGD by 176,868 shares. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.57.

On 01/24/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $71.48 per share and a market cap of $7.28Bil. The stock has returned -3.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought 39,037 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 142,760. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.74.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $215.647 per share and a market cap of $52.95Bil. The stock has returned -5.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a price-book ratio of 2.72.

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MDY by 16,748 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $440.82.

On 01/24/2023, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $471.2 per share and a market cap of $19.57Bil. The stock has returned -0.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a price-book ratio of 2.17.

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 181,162 shares. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.46.

On 01/24/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.04 per share and a market cap of $26.37Bil. The stock has returned -11.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGE by 176,771 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.91.

On 01/24/2023, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $33.57 per share and a market cap of $4.37Bil. The stock has returned -12.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.