1 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Employees at International Paper's Prattville and Riverdale (Selma), Ala. Containerboard Mills were hit hard, and are now working to support one another as they rebuild their community.

At our Riverdale Mill in Selma, more than 50 IP team members have confirmed some level of damage to their homes, ranging from broken windows to total destruction. The teams there are working to issue tarps and cases of water as well as IP disaster relief boxes with necessities like soap, toothbrushes, gloves, etc. At our Prattville Mill, about a dozen team members reported damage to their homes, including at least three that are at a total loss. The close-knit community is grieving after a rural area in the county was completely devastated.

On behalf of our team members impacted, International Paper is donating $100,000 to support disaster relief efforts in Alabama. In addition to direct support to our employees impacted through our Employee Relief Fund (ERF) program, International Paper is providing support to United Way of Selma and Dallas County and River Region United Way who are providing critical disaster relief assistance in the Dallas County and Autauga County communities.

"The generous spirit of our IP family is in constant motion, and during disasters like this, we hold true to our company's vision by helping our employees and communities how and where we can," said Russell Harris, International Paper's Vice President, Containerboard Manufacturing.

International Paper is proud to support our team members in a time of need and to be a force for good in the communities where our employees live and work.

About International Paper
International Paper (

NYSE:IP, Financial) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion.

Contacts:

Media: Amy Simpson, 901-419-4964
Investors: Mark Nellessen, 901-419-1731 and Michele Vargas, 901-419-7287.

