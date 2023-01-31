D&I Weekly News Round Up: Special Edition – Best of 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Originally published by Ericsson

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round up. Today we are sharing some of our favorite articles and videos from 2022. Happy New Year!

Inclusion & tech

Ahead of the International Day of People with Disabilities on December 3rd, Apple released "The Greatest", a new campaign about accessibility. Worth watching!

Anti racism

Powerful video from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) - challenging their own practices to "not show the full picture", perpetuating racist stereotypes. Please watch!

Allyship

Microaggressions are subtle (often unintentional) behaviours that are demeaning to marginalized groups. This very insightful article looks at the importance of allies - and how we can act when we witness microaggressions at work.

Inclusive hiring

"Tear the Paper Ceiling" is a campaign from various organizations and companies (including Google and IBM) in the U.S. to remove barriers for workers without a bachelor's degree. The initiative encourages employers to allow upwards mobility for workers who have been skilled through alternative routes (including community colleges, bootcamps or on-the-job learning).

Well being

Interesting report from McKinsey about talent attraction and attrition, surveying over 13,000 people in 6 different countries. Companies need to start rethinking their offerings, as traditionally, people were attracted by career development and advancement - but this is being more and more replaced now by the ask for flexibility, well-being and meaningful work.

Proximity bias

Hybrid set-ups and remote work might negatively impact promotions - more actual facetime with people can lead to accidental favouritism due to so-called proximity bias. Interesting article with some insights what companies and employees can do to prevent this.

LGBTQ+

Great TEDx talk worth watching! Caroline Farberger speaks about her journey, and how she came to understand her own identity and started living as her true self.

Neurodiversity

Disability inclusion company Disability:IN, together with various partners like Microsoft, SAP and Ford, launched a new job marketplace, called Neurodiversity Career Connector. The portal will help to bridge the gap between inclusive employers and neurodivergent job seekers. Read more here.

Gender equality

In March, companies got caught out when tweeting about International Women's Day. A Twitter bot replied with their gender gap figures (openly available in the UK), which even led to some companies quickly deleting their original tweets. Read more here.

Race

Having an executive sponsor can have a significant impact on someone's career. According to new research, white employees are much more likely than Black employees to succeed in winning sponsorship, due to various reasons. Interesting article!

5d3d259d-6238-4b40-9c28-fc596ff05f23.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ericsson



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736545/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Special-Edition-Best-of-2022

img.ashx?id=736545

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.