Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round up. Today we are sharing some of our favorite articles and videos from 2022. Happy New Year!

Inclusion & tech

Ahead of the International Day of People with Disabilities on December 3rd, Apple released "The Greatest", a new campaign about accessibility. Worth watching!

Anti racism

Powerful video from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) - challenging their own practices to "not show the full picture", perpetuating racist stereotypes. Please watch!

Allyship

Microaggressions are subtle (often unintentional) behaviours that are demeaning to marginalized groups. This very insightful article looks at the importance of allies - and how we can act when we witness microaggressions at work.

Inclusive hiring

"Tear the Paper Ceiling" is a campaign from various organizations and companies (including Google and IBM) in the U.S. to remove barriers for workers without a bachelor's degree. The initiative encourages employers to allow upwards mobility for workers who have been skilled through alternative routes (including community colleges, bootcamps or on-the-job learning).

Well being

Interesting report from McKinsey about talent attraction and attrition, surveying over 13,000 people in 6 different countries. Companies need to start rethinking their offerings, as traditionally, people were attracted by career development and advancement - but this is being more and more replaced now by the ask for flexibility, well-being and meaningful work.

Proximity bias

Hybrid set-ups and remote work might negatively impact promotions - more actual facetime with people can lead to accidental favouritism due to so-called proximity bias. Interesting article with some insights what companies and employees can do to prevent this.

LGBTQ+

Great TEDx talk worth watching! Caroline Farberger speaks about her journey, and how she came to understand her own identity and started living as her true self.

Neurodiversity

Disability inclusion company Disability:IN, together with various partners like Microsoft, SAP and Ford, launched a new job marketplace, called Neurodiversity Career Connector. The portal will help to bridge the gap between inclusive employers and neurodivergent job seekers. Read more here.

Gender equality

In March, companies got caught out when tweeting about International Women's Day. A Twitter bot replied with their gender gap figures (openly available in the UK), which even led to some companies quickly deleting their original tweets. Read more here.

Race

Having an executive sponsor can have a significant impact on someone's career. According to new research, white employees are much more likely than Black employees to succeed in winning sponsorship, due to various reasons. Interesting article!

