Humana Military, a wholly owned subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced today that it has appointed healthcare industry veteran Karen Moran to Senior Vice President, President of Humana Military, effective January 1, 2023. She is the first woman to hold this role in its 26-year history and succeeds Brent Densford who is retiring from Humana after more than 32 years.

“Humana Military is poised for continued success with the appointment of Karen Moran, who has a proven track record in executing large, complex healthcare plans and developing associates to their full potential,” said Sue Schick, Segment President, Group and Military Business. “With the recent announcement of Humana Military being awarded the next contract to administer the TRICARE East Region health benefit, Karen’s leadership comes at a pivotal time, and we look forward to a bright future.”

Moran comes to Humana Military from EmblemHealth, where she served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Business and President, ConnectiCare. Over her more than 20-year career in healthcare, she has held executive leadership roles in organizations that administer healthcare plans for individuals, employers, Medicare and federal employees.

“I am thrilled and honored to start this exciting new chapter in my career and serve the Humana Military communities,” said Moran. “Throughout my time in healthcare, I have committed myself to two priorities: ensuring my teams feel empowered to deliver best-in-class service to customers; and the flawless administration of large-scale contracts – because everyone is entitled to access to quality healthcare.”

Prior to joining EmblemHealth, Moran was the Executive Director of Aetna’s Federal Plans business, which provided medical, pharmacy, dental and vision solutions for the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) and the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). These programs served civilian federal employees, retirees and their families and were administered by the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

Moran has served on several industry and community-based boards and steering committees in Connecticut and previously served on the Board of Directors for the Special Olympics of New York.

About Humana Military

Humana Military, a wholly owned subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), partners with the Department of Defense and the Defense Health Agency to administer the TRICARE health program for six million U.S. Military active duty, retirees and family member beneficiaries in the East Region. For the last 25 years, Humana Military has strived to create better health outcomes and simplified experiences for millions of beneficiaries across the United States through TRICARE and other military health care programs. For more information, please visit www.humanamilitary.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006065/en/