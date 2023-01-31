Navient posts fourth quarter 2022 financial results

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient ( NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, today posted its 2022 fourth quarter financial results. The complete financial results release is available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors. The results will also be available on Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a live audio webcast tomorrow, Jan. 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by Jack Remondi, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register at Navient.com/investors at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit Navient.com/investors to access the webcast.

Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available no later than the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.

About Navient
Navient ( NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, [email protected]
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, [email protected]

