STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, after the close of trading on the on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 785-424-1226 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference conference code 401741.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on February 22, 2023. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-1175, passcode 401741. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 38 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship and holds a partial ownership interest in a company that is constructing another ultra-deepwater drillship.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Analyst Contact:

Alison Johnson

+1 713-232-7214

Media Contact:

Pam Easton

+1 713-232-7647