Diversified Portfolios, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $436.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(18.66%), BSV(12.67%), and BIV(5.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diversified Portfolios, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. bought 23,683 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 29,333. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $401.96 per share and a market cap of $301.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. bought 396,289 shares of ARCA:DFAE for a total holding of 657,634. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.15.

On 01/24/2023, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $24.13 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.42.

During the quarter, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. bought 33,190 shares of NAS:VTHR for a total holding of 52,649. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.2.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund traded for a price of $180.4 per share and a market cap of $1.60Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.30.

During the quarter, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. bought 201,048 shares of ARCA:REET for a total holding of 305,415. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.29.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Global REIT ETF traded for a price of $24.32 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -12.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. bought 22,908 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 425,759. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $200.95 per share and a market cap of $275.86Bil. The stock has returned -8.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

