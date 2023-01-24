Arlington Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 414 stocks valued at a total of $631.00Mil. The top holdings were IBTD(55.42%), VYM(7.14%), and VEA(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arlington Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 14,152,465 shares in NAS:IBTD, giving the stock a 55.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.58 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.76 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -0.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Arlington Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 13,683 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.65000000000001.

On 01/24/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $90.34 per share and a market cap of $19.33Bil. The stock has returned -7.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

Arlington Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VYM by 11,204 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.59.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $109.73 per share and a market cap of $50.56Bil. The stock has returned 2.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

The guru established a new position worth 100,303 shares in NYSE:PGTI, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.36 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, PGT Innovations Inc traded for a price of $20 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned 1.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PGT Innovations Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Arlington Partners LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GD by 2,069 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.94.

On 01/24/2023, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $235.45 per share and a market cap of $64.64Bil. The stock has returned 16.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

