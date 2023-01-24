Matrix Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

717 17TH STREET DENVER, CO 80202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $395.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHF(15.22%), JKF(12.57%), and SCHH(10.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matrix Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Matrix Trust Co bought 109,342 shares of ARCA:SCHH for a total holding of 2,089,064. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.13.

On 01/24/2023, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $20.57 per share and a market cap of $5.97Bil. The stock has returned -12.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, Matrix Trust Co bought 17,547 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 227,114. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.28 per share and a market cap of $86.90Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 53,683 shares in ARCA:DBC, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.93 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund traded for a price of $25.01 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned 14.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 25,676 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.01 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.4 per share and a market cap of $7.39Bil. The stock has returned 2.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.37.

Matrix Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 11,019 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001.

On 01/24/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $90.28 per share and a market cap of $42.20Bil. The stock has returned 49.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.