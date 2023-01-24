Kathmere Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $602.00Mil. The top holdings were VUSB(6.26%), VLUE(5.61%), and MINT(5.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kathmere Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC bought 166,659 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 610,023. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.54 per share and a market cap of $108.97Bil. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC bought 32,890 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 126,184. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.71.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $182.43 per share and a market cap of $25.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSLC by 63,498 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.25.

On 01/24/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $79.45 per share and a market cap of $10.68Bil. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a price-book ratio of 3.65.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSIE by 168,860 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.48.

On 01/24/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.99 per share and a market cap of $3.07Bil. The stock has returned -4.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

The guru established a new position worth 181,318 shares in BATS:BUFB, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.95 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF traded for a price of $23.8831 per share and a market cap of $35.23Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

