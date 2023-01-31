AbCellera to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 21, 2023

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) will announce its full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and hold an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations+website. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

