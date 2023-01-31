Exelixis%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 after the markets close. At 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT, Exelixis management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a general business update. Access to the event is available via the Internet from the company’s website.

To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call 888-338-9509 (domestic) or 412-902-4281 (international) and ask to be joined into the Exelixis conference call to participate by phone.

A telephone replay will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on February 9, 2023. Access numbers for the telephone replay are: 877-344-7529 (domestic) and 412-317-0088 (international); the passcode is 7374267. A webcast replay will also be archived on www.exelixis.com for one year.

