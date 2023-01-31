NCR+Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:
|
Dial in Number
|
Passcode
Time/Date
|
Conference call
|
888-820-9413
+1 786-460-7169
|
4153583
4:30 p.m. Eastern, February 7, 2023
The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ncr.com%2F. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.
For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Adrienne Holland from NCR at 678-516-2228.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.
Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: %40NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005999/en/