Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation”, “Onto”, or the “Company”) today announced Stephen D. Kelley has joined its board of directors.

With over 30 years of leadership experience within the semiconductor industry, Steve Kelley brings to Onto Innovation’s board of directors a strong background in executive management and first-hand knowledge of Onto’s customer base across the entire value chain. He currently serves as president and chief executive officer of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., which designs and manufactures highly engineered power delivery systems for semiconductor wafer fab equipment and other mission-critical applications. Prior to that, he was president and chief executive officer of Amkor Technology, a leading outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company from 2013 to 2020, which gives him significant knowledge of advanced packaging processes. He has also held executive leadership roles at leading semiconductor manufacturers: Texas Instruments; Philips Semiconductors; and Cree.

“Steve will bring significant executive leadership experience to the Onto Innovation board of directors. He has a long and impressive history of business experience at many of the customers served by Onto. We expect his broad technology experience and intimate knowledge of our global customer base will bring great insights to our board,” said Christopher Seams, chairman of Onto Innovation’s board of directors.

“Onto Innovation delivers process control solutions across the entire semiconductor value chain, including bare wafer manufacturing, advanced nodes in memory and logic, specialty devices, and advanced packaging. Steve led several organizations across this value chain from front-end to packaging and his insights will be valuable in setting strategy for Onto Innovation as we become a more valued partner to our customers,” said Mike Plisinski, chief executive officer of Onto Innovation.

Mr. Kelley concluded, “Onto Innovation has become an important global partner for many of the leading semiconductor companies. I respect their focus on collaborative partnerships and their ability to deliver innovations that help improve yields and reduce cost. I am looking forward to bringing my expertise to this talented team.”

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

