Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Hold Conference Call February 22

31 minutes ago
DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) ( BRY) (“bry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, before the open of U.S. financial markets and host a conference call later that morning to discuss these results.

Earnings Call Information

Call Date:Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Call Time:11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Join the live listen-only audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wjwwahmj or at https://bry.com/category/events

If you would like to ask a question on the live call, please preregister at any time using the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc62dbff31cac400faf92dc1624074392
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. You may then dial-in or have a call back. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be placed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN or lose your registration confirmation email, you may simply re-register and receive a new PIN.

A web based audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast and will be archived at https://ir.bry.com/reports-resources or visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wjwwahmj

About bry

Bry is a publicly traded (

BRY, Financial) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived, conventional oil reserves located primarily in the San Joaquin basin of California. We also have well servicing and abandonment capabilities in California. More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.bry.com.

Contact
Contact: bry
Todd Crabtree - Director, Investor Relations
(661) 616-3811
[email protected]
