Dividend 897 Gain Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V100 Ticker Symbol: PEB 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 $0.010000 $0.010000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.010000 $0.000000 3/31/2022 4/15/2022 $0.010000 $0.010000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.010000 $0.000000 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $0.010000 $0.010000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.010000 $0.000000 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $0.010000 $0.001873 $0.008127 $0.008127 $0.000000 $0.001873 $0.008127 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $0.010000 $0.010000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.010000 $0.000000 Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V605 Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRE 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 $0.398440 $0.398440 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398440 $0.000000 3/31/2022 4/15/2022 $0.398440 $0.398440 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398440 $0.000000 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $0.398440 $0.398440 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398440 $0.000000 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $0.398440 $0.074628 $0.323812 $0.323812 $0.000000 $0.074628 $0.323812 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $0.398440 $0.398440 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398440 $0.000000 Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V704 Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRF 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 $0.393750 $0.393750 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.393750 $0.000000 3/31/2022 4/15/2022 $0.393750 $0.393750 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.393750 $0.000000 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $0.393750 $0.393750 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.393750 $0.000000 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $0.393750 $0.073749 $0.320001 $0.320001 $0.000000 $0.073749 $0.320001 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $0.393750 $0.393750 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.393750 $0.000000 Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V803 Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRG 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 $0.398440 $0.398440 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398440 $0.000000 3/31/2022 4/15/2022 $0.398440 $0.398440 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398440 $0.000000 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $0.398440 $0.398440 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398440 $0.000000 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $0.398440 $0.074628 $0.323812 $0.323812 $0.000000 $0.074628 $0.323812 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $0.398440 $0.398440 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398440 $0.000000 Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V886 Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRH 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.356250 $0.000000 3/31/2022 4/15/2022 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.356250 $0.000000 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.356250 $0.000000 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $0.356250 $0.066725 $0.289525 $0.289525 $0.000000 $0.066725 $0.289525 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.356250 $0.000000

For shareholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered shareholders, questions regarding the dividends should be directed to the Company’s transfer Agent: EQ Shareowner Services at (800) 468-9716. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors regarding the specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

For information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at %3Ci%3Ewww.pebblebrookhotels.com%3C%2Fi%3E

