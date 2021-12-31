Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of the 2022 distributions to holders of the Company’s common and preferred shares.

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

Unrecap
Sec. 1250
Gain

Nondividend
Distribution

Section
199A
Dividend

897 Gain

Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V100

Ticker Symbol: PEB

12/31/2021

1/18/2022

$0.010000

$0.010000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.010000

$0.000000

3/31/2022

4/15/2022

$0.010000

$0.010000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.010000

$0.000000

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$0.010000

$0.010000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.010000

$0.000000

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$0.010000

$0.001873

$0.008127

$0.008127

$0.000000

$0.001873

$0.008127

12/30/2022

1/17/2023

$0.010000

$0.010000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.010000

$0.000000

Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V605

Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRE

12/31/2021

1/18/2022

$0.398440

$0.398440

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.398440

$0.000000

3/31/2022

4/15/2022

$0.398440

$0.398440

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.398440

$0.000000

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$0.398440

$0.398440

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.398440

$0.000000

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$0.398440

$0.074628

$0.323812

$0.323812

$0.000000

$0.074628

$0.323812

12/30/2022

1/17/2023

$0.398440

$0.398440

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.398440

$0.000000

Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V704

Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRF

12/31/2021

1/18/2022

$0.393750

$0.393750

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.393750

$0.000000

3/31/2022

4/15/2022

$0.393750

$0.393750

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.393750

$0.000000

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$0.393750

$0.393750

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.393750

$0.000000

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$0.393750

$0.073749

$0.320001

$0.320001

$0.000000

$0.073749

$0.320001

12/30/2022

1/17/2023

$0.393750

$0.393750

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.393750

$0.000000

Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V803

Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRG

12/31/2021

1/18/2022

$0.398440

$0.398440

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.398440

$0.000000

3/31/2022

4/15/2022

$0.398440

$0.398440

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.398440

$0.000000

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$0.398440

$0.398440

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.398440

$0.000000

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$0.398440

$0.074628

$0.323812

$0.323812

$0.000000

$0.074628

$0.323812

12/30/2022

1/17/2023

$0.398440

$0.398440

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.398440

$0.000000

Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V886

Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRH

12/31/2021

1/18/2022

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.356250

$0.000000

3/31/2022

4/15/2022

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.356250

$0.000000

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.356250

$0.000000

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$0.356250

$0.066725

$0.289525

$0.289525

$0.000000

$0.066725

$0.289525

12/30/2022

1/17/2023

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.356250

$0.000000

For shareholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered shareholders, questions regarding the dividends should be directed to the Company’s transfer Agent: EQ Shareowner Services at (800) 468-9716. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors regarding the specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

For information about the Company’s business and financial results, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at %3Ci%3Ewww.pebblebrookhotels.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at %3Ci%3Ewww.pebblebrookhotels.com%3C%2Fi%3E

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230124005821r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005821/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.