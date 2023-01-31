IFF Appoints Dawn Willoughby to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced the appointment of accomplished consumer products industry executive Dawn Willoughby to the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective Feb. 1, 2023. Willoughby, who most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Clorox Company, brings an impressive track record of driving sustainable, profitable growth with a focus on innovation and sustainability for global consumer businesses.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to the IFF Board as we continue to evolve our Board consistent with the plans announced in our December Investor Day, and prioritize the addition of senior executives with the most relevant skills, leadership experience and business expertise needed to support our company’s continued growth and transformation,” said Dale Morrison, chair of IFF’s Board of Directors. “Dawn’s deep understanding for the unique needs and expectations of IFF’s customers and partners will be valuable to our Board and management team as we continue executing on our new long-term strategic and financial vision.”

“I have long admired IFF’s world-class portfolio, strong commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach and I am honored to join the Board as IFF becomes an even better partner for its diverse and global customer base,” said Willoughby. “I am pleased to partner with IFF’s Board and Executive Leadership Team to leverage the company’s industry-leading offering and unlock future growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Willoughby served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Clorox Company until 2019. In this role, she oversaw the company’s five core global functions — Marketing, Sales, Product Supply, Research & Development and Information Technology — as well as the International Division and Burt's Bees®, Nutranext® and Renew Life® businesses. Prior to her time at Clorox, Willoughby spent nine years with The Procter & Gamble Company, where she held several sales management positions. Willoughby serves as a Director on the Boards of J.M. Smucker Company and TE Connectivity. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Business.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230124005786r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005786/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.