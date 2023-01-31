NOG Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date:

February 24, 2023

Time:

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In:

(866) 373-3407

International Dial-In:

(412) 902-1037

Conference ID:

13736011

Webcast:

Fourth+Quarter+and+Year-End+2022+Earnings+Conference+Call

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available through April 25, 2023, by dialing:

Dial-In:

(877) 660-6853

International Dial-In:

(201) 612-7415

Conference ID:

13736011

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.

