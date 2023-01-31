The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 19, 2023, The Bear Cave published a report alleging, among other things, that Planet Fitness overbilled customers and prevented them from cancelling their memberships, resulting in numerous consumer complaints to states’ attorneys general.

On this news, Planet Fitness’s stock price fell $3.72, or 4.5%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $79.22 per share on January 20, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Planet Fitness securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006078/en/