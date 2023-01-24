ONE Gas Increases Quarterly Dividend; Narrows 2022 Financial Guidance

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 24, 2023

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today increased the dividend for the first quarter 2023 by 3 cents per share to 65 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.60 per share.

ONE_Gas_Logo.jpg

The dividend is payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 24, 2023.

The company expects an average annual dividend increase of 4% to 6% through 2027, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, subject to its board of directors' approval.

2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The Company also narrowed its 2022 financial guidance to earnings of $4.06 to $4.10 per diluted share from the previous range of $4.00 to $4.16 per diluted share. Net income is now expected to be in the range of $221 million to $223 million. Capital investments are expected to be approximately $655 million.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact:

Brandon Lohse


918-947-7472

Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

favicon.png?sn=DA95556&sd=2023-01-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-increases-quarterly-dividend-narrows-2022-financial-guidance-301729653.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA95556&Transmission_Id=202301241615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA95556&DateId=20230124
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.