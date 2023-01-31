Altus Power, Inc. Announces Appointment of Diane Brink to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced that Diane Brink has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Brink will additionally chair the Compensation Committee and serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005225/en/

Cropped_Pic.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Diane’s proven track record leading marketing and customer experience complements the skill set of our current Board of Directors,” said Christine Detrick, Chairperson of Altus Power. “Altus Power is in the business of building customer relationships, and we believe Diane’s expertise will prove invaluable in the coming years as we continue to expand our brand.”

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Altus Power and look forward to supporting their mission to create a clean electrification ecosystem for every home, business and electric vehicle,” commented Brink. “I believe my work in digital transformation, go to market and technology will lend itself well to Altus Power’s strategy.”

Ms. Brink brings over thirty-five years of experience at IBM where she was most recently Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Global Technology Services. Ms. Brink is a Senior Fellow and Adjunct Professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Kellogg Markets and Customers Initiative. Ms. Brink is currently a member of the Belden, Inc (NYSE: BDC) Board of Directors and the indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) Board of Directors.

Ms. Brink replaces the Board position previously held by Sharon Daley, who effective as of January 18, 2023, has resigned as a director of the Company to pursue other professional opportunities. Ms. Brink will serve as director for the remainder of Ms. Daley’s term, which expires at the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier independent commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230124005225r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005225/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.