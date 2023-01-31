Top Trades of Steven Scruggs' Fund in the 4th Quarter

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund reports quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Fund enters position in Rent-A-Center.
  • Fund trims holdings of CNO Financial Group and Synaptics.
  • It also reduced its position in Qorvo and Equity Commonwealth.
Article's Main Image

The FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund, part of FPA Queens Road Funds, disclosed in a portfolio update that its top trades during the fourth quarter of 2022 included a new position in Rent-A-Center Inc. (

RCII, Financial) and reductions to its holdings of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO, Financial), Synaptics Inc. (SYNA, Financial), Qorvo Inc. (QRVO, Financial) and Equity Commonwealth (EQC, Financial).

Managed by

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio), the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks that are trading at a discount to intrinsic value based on Benjamin Graham's principles. The fund emphasizes quantitative analysis, balance sheet strength, valuations and sector and industry trends.

1618011428827004928.png

As of Nov. 30, 2022, the fund’s $448 million equity portfolio contains 54 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 4%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, financial services, industrials and consumer cyclical, representing 25.83%, 21.54%, 18.47% and 8.71% of the equity portfolio.

1618010554436255744.png

Investors should be aware portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Rent-A-Center

The fund purchased 150,000 shares of Rent-A-Center (

RCII, Financial), giving the position 0.81% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $21.85 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.54 as of Tuesday.

1617933227689869312.png

The Plano, Texas-based rent-to-own service company has a GF Score of 80 out of 100, driven by a rank of 7 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum despite financial strength and GF Value ranking between 4 and 5 out of 10.

1617936414689820672.png

Rent-A-Center's profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of returns on equity and assets underperforming more than 70% of global competitors despite gross profit margins outperforming approximately 69% of global business service companies.

1617938897797480448.png

CNO Financial Group

The fund sold 245,180 shares of CNO Financial Group (

CNO, Financial), slicing 38.92% of the position and 1.04% of its equity portfolio.

1617942533353078784.png

Shares of CNO Financial Group averaged $20.23 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97 as of Tuesday.

1617942873746014208.png

The Carmel, Indiana-based insurance company has a GF Score of 83 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

1617943442749489152.png

CNO Financial Group’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and a net profit margin that outperforms approximately 75% of global competitors.

1617945133406322688.png

Synaptics

The fund sold 36,000 shares of Synaptics (

SYNA, Financial), trimming 29.4% of the position and 0.96% of its equity portfolio.

1617976902704791552.png

Shares of Synaptics averaged $99.60 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96 as of Tuesday.

1617978142155177984.png

The San Jose, California-based semiconductor company has a GF Score of 78 out of 100, driven by a rank of 7 out of 10 for profitability, financial strength and GF Value despite growth and momentum ranking between 4 and 5 out of 10.

1617978815965921280.png

Synaptics’ profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that outperforms approximately 78% of global competitors.

1617982566541918208.png

Qorvo

The fund sold 37,479 shares of Qorvo (

QRVO, Financial), chopping 55.05% of the position and 0.78% of its equity portfolio.

1617982869253226496.png

Shares of Qorvo averaged $87.50 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.69 as of Tuesday.

1617987618987933696.png

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based semiconductor company has a GF Score of 90 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for profitability, momentum and financial strength.

1618006358714580992.png

Qorvo’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming more than 70% of global competitors and returns on equity topping over 60% of global semiconductor companies.

1618007727458582528.png

Equity Commonwealth

The fund sold 107,801 shares of Equity Commonwealth (

EQC, Financial), chopping 54.91% of the position and 0.65% of its equity portfolio.

1618008166971310080.png

Shares of Equity Commonwealth averaged $25.72 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98 as of Tuesday.

1618008458504798208.png

The Chicago-based commercial real estate investment trust has a GF Score of 68 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 10 out of 10, a momentum rank of 4 out of 10, a growth rank of 1 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for GF Value and profitability.

1618008840823996416.png

Equity Commonwealth’s financial strength ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include no long-term debt, a high Altman Z-score of 12.6 and a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9.

1618010006219751424.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.