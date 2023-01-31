Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) announced today their 2023 promotions to Senior Managing Director and Managing Director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006092/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to recognize Lourdes+Fisher’s promotion to Senior Managing Director within the Client Solutions Group,” said Robert Morse, Executive Chairman. “Her leadership and dedication to the firm has been instrumental as we continue to grow our business, and we look forward to her continued contributions in the years ahead.”

“Bridge also announces the promotions of four colleagues to the Managing Director class of 2023,” continued Mr. Morse. “These exemplary individuals embody the culture and talent we have built at Bridge, and their dedication and contributions to Bridge have enabled them to become leaders within the Firm. We are excited to expand our ranks of senior leadership as we welcome this newest class of Managing Directors.”

Please join us in congratulating the following for their promotion to Managing Director:

Allison+Ramirez, Bridge Seniors Housing

Scott+Kirk, Financial Planning & Analysis

Cynthia+Adams, Bridge Property Management

Patrick+Brooks, Bridge Renewable Energy

Bridge also announced that Garrett Behling, Managing Director, has been promoted to Chief Accounting Officer, and will lead the corporate accounting function, in addition to his current responsibilities.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $43.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: residential rental, office, development, logistics properties, net lease, real estate-backed credit, renewable energy, and proptech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006092/en/