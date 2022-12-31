Amcor to report Half Year 2023 results

PR Newswire

ZURICH, Jan. 24, 2023

ZURICH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Half Year 2023 results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 after the US market closes on Tuesday 7 February 2023.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 7 February 2023 / 9.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 8 February 2023. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 888 440 4149 (toll-free)
646 960 0661 (local)

Australia: 1800 519 630 (toll-free)
02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom: 0800 358 0970 (toll-free)
020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local)

Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local)

All other countries: +1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID 8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Tracey Whitehead

Global Head of Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790

[email protected]


Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9070
[email protected]


Damon Wright
Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+ 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682
[email protected]

Media – Europe

Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications

Amcor

+41 78 698 69 40
[email protected]

Media – Australia
James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 448 881 174
[email protected]

Media – North America

Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC

+1 212 521 4879

[email protected]

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal 2022, around 44,000 Amcor people generated US$15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

SOURCE Amcor

